OGFTZ fire: No casualties recorded, explosion claims false – Management

By James Ogunnaike

The management of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), Igbesa, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, has stated that no casualty was recorded in the fire outbreak that occurred on Sunday at one of the companies operating within the zone.

This was contained in a statement signed by Steve Makanjuola, on behalf of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and China-Africa Investment FZC, the management of OGFTZ, and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

Confirming the incident, the management explained that the fire outbreak occurred at Good Mattress FZE, but was swiftly brought under control, stressing that no life was lost and no injuries were recorded.

According to the statement, the incident was contained through a “professional and timely response” by the OGFTZ internal fire service team, in collaboration with the Ogun State Fire Service and partner private companies.

“The prompt intervention successfully prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining enterprises,” the statement stated.

The management noted that the fire was de-escalated before it could pose any wider risk to the Free Trade Zone or surrounding communities.

It also debunked rumours of a gas explosion, stating that the incident did not extend to any residential area and was not linked to any explosion. “There were no casualties recorded,” the statement emphasized.

OGFTZ disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire, assuring that verified findings would be communicated through official channels upon conclusion.

Reaffirming its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance, the Free Trade Zone management stated that all operations within the zone are conducted in line with applicable legal, safety and regulatory requirements.

“OGFTZ reiterates that operations within the Free Trade Zone are conducted in a lawful and compliant manner, with strict adherence to all applicable legal, safety, and regulatory provisions,” the statement read.

The management also expressed appreciation to government agencies, host communities and private partners who supported the emergency response, describing the effort as a demonstration of strong coordination and preparedness.

“This collective response underscores the importance of partnership, preparedness and coordinated emergency management,” OGFTZ said.

The management concluded by assuring the public that normalcy has been fully restored, adding that the zone remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational integrity across all enterprises.