Hilda Baci becomes three-time Guinness World Record holder

Hilda Baci shows off her Guinness World Record awards. Credit: Hilda Baci | X

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has clinched a third Guinness World Record, following confirmation that her September 2025 jollof rice feat also qualifies as the largest serving of rice overall.

Baci, who had already been certified for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, disclosed the latest recognition on Tuesday via Instagram, updating her bio to read, “Chef X3 Guinness World Record Holder.” She said the confirmation came as a surprise as she stepped into 2026.

“Woke up a three-time Guinness World Records holder and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. What a way to step into 2026,” she wrote.

According to an email from Andrew Fanning, Head of Client Partnering – Records Creative Team at Guinness World Records, Baci’s jollof rice attempt simultaneously broke another category after a review of record guidelines.

“Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing (again)! It has come to our attention when comparing record guidelines of the two record titles, that when you and your team attempted and achieved ‘Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice,’ you also achieved the record title of ‘Largest serving of rice,’” Fanning said.

Reacting, Baci said she was shocked by the development, noting that she only discovered the additional record months after the original announcement.

“I was just doing my usual routine, casually scrolling through my emails, when I saw the message. I was shocked and happy at the same time. Five months after the initial record announcement, I was just finding out that there was more,” she said.

The new recognition adds to Baci’s growing list of global honours. In May 2023, she set her first Guinness World Record after completing a 93-hour, 11-minute cooking marathon, becoming Nigeria’s first chef to hold multiple Guinness World Records.

She credited her team for the latest achievement, singling out @oreoluwa_atinmo for playing a key role in the process.

“The very first person I called was @oreoluwa_atinmo , because this journey, this vision, and this record would not have been possible without her. We did this together. From idea to execution, side by side, fully aligned. Sharing that moment with her made everything feel real,” she wrote.

“Honestly, God is faithful. The kind of faithful that still surprises you. This feels like such a beautiful reminder that even when you think you’ve seen the full picture, God can still say, “There’s more.” What a blessing, and what a way to enter this new year.

“To my incredible team, this is OUR win. Every long day, every detail, every push, it all mattered. To Guinness World Records, @guinnessworldrecords thank you for the recognition and for honoring this achievement. And to everyone who supported, believed, and stood with us, my heart is so full. Still processing. Still grateful. Still in awe”.