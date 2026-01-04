Gov Diri assures Bayelsa residents of regular power supply

Gov Diri

Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsa on Sunday assured residents of the state of constant electricity supply to improve living conditions.

The governor said that by the end of Jan. 2026, Bayelsa people would no longer experience power shortages.

Diri gave the assurance at the “Mgbidi 2026” crusade organised by the Lord’s Chosen Ministry at the Lord’s Chosen International Secondary School, Mgbidi, Imo.

The Mgbidi crusade, an annual event of the church, was held to inspire the faithful ahead of the new year.

Diri said Bayelsa would soon have an Independent Power Plant (IPP) to boost economic activities across the state.

“Bayelsa is blessed with oil and gas; we have abundant gas, yet we are in darkness.

“The government procured eight gas turbines.

“Six have already been installed, while the remaining two will be installed later,” he said.

The governor also expressed sadness over the death of his deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

“On Dec. 11, tragedy struck, and I lost my second in command, the Deputy Governor. I appreciate our General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, for who he is and what he represents.

“When I lost my deputy governor, the General Overseer stood by me in prayers,” Diri said.

Vanguard News