Fubara stagnates development in Oyigbo LG – Ambassador Akawor alleges

By Idowu Bankole

Former Ambassador to South Korea and Coordinator, Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor has said that the development of Oyigbo Local Government Area has been stalled under Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Akawor stated this on Monday, during a “thank you” visit to the local government area by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He said that the people of the area elected Governor Fubara with the belief that he would continue from where Wike stopped in developing the area.

He, however, complained that the local government had not moved an inch, since Wike left as governor of the state in 2023.

According to him, the only tangible benefit Oyigbo has is a commissioner’s slot.

“Permit me to speak frankly. If these things are not said now, they may never be said.

“We elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara with the expectation that Oyigbo would benefit meaningfully from development.

“Your Excellency, development in Oyigbo has stalled. We have not moved an inch forward. The only tangible benefit Oyigbo has received is a commissioner’s slot, which was given to me. Beyond that, nothing substantial has come to our people.”

Speaking on the N600 billion in the state treasury, the ambassador warned that Oyigbo must not be excluded in the utilisation of the funds.

He demanded that If N40 billion was allocated across groups, Oyigbo must not be shortchanged.

“We are not asking for favors; we are asking for fairness. Some people who do not contribute or support the process cannot continue to dominate the benefits. That cannot be allowed.

“All Oyigbo stakeholders present here have spoken with one voice. The few aides with him already know our position,” he added.

Akawor also thanked Wike for liberating Oyigbo from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying without your intervention, our communities would have remained under lockdown every Monday.

“You restored normalcy and ensured that no Rivers person was profiled or harassed by IPOB. For that alone, we are deeply grateful.

“Our people are not dissatisfied with what you have done for us. Far from it, we are grateful; we are thankful.

“You entrusted me with mobilization responsibilities, and I acknowledge that confidence,” the ambassador said.