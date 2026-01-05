Wike’s ally, Desmond Akawor, accuses Gov. Fubara of stalling devt in Oyigbo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea and Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of stalling development in Oyigbo Local Government Area since assuming office.

Akawor made the allegation on Monday during a “thank you” visit to Oyigbo by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, where he lamented what he described as the absence of tangible progress in the council area under the current administration.

According to him, residents of Oyigbo voted for Governor Fubara with the expectation that he would sustain and expand the development trajectory initiated by Wike during his tenure as governor, but said those hopes had not been met.

“Permit me to speak frankly. If these things are not said now, they may never be said. We elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara with the expectation that Oyigbo would benefit meaningfully from development.

“Your Excellency, development in Oyigbo has stalled. We have not moved an inch forward. The only tangible benefit Oyigbo has received is a commissioner’s slot, which was given to me. Beyond that, nothing substantial has come to our people”, he stated.

He insisted that Oyigbo had remained stagnant since Wike left office in 2023, arguing that the area had not witnessed any significant government intervention or project under the present administration.

The former ambassador also raised concerns over reports of about ₦600 billion in the state treasury, warning that Oyigbo must not be excluded in the deployment of such resources.

He stressed that if funds, including a hypothetical ₦40 billion allocation, were to be shared across interest groups or zones, Oyigbo must receive its fair share.

“We are not asking for favours; we are asking for fairness. Some people who did not contribute or support the process cannot continue to dominate the benefits. That cannot be allowed.

“All Oyigbo stakeholders present here have spoken with one voice. The few aides with him already know our position”, he added.

Akawor, however, expressed deep appreciation to Wike for what he described as the liberation of Oyigbo communities from the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, noting that the area had suffered prolonged disruptions before Wike’s intervention.

He said; “You restored normalcy and ensured that no Rivers person was profiled or harassed by IPOB. For that alone, we are deeply grateful. Without your intervention, our communities would have remained under lockdown every Monday.”

He further emphasized that the people of Oyigbo remained appreciative of Wike’s contributions to the area and acknowledged the trust reposed in him through his mobilization role.

“Our people are not dissatisfied with what you have done for us. Far from it, we are grateful; we are thankful. You entrusted me with mobilization responsibilities, and I acknowledge that confidence”, Akawor stated.