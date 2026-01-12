Folarin, Ajimobi, Adelabu others pledge record votes for Tinubu in 2027

By Adeola Badru

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have pledged to mobilise a record number of votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, signalling an early, coordinated effort to consolidate the party structures and strengthen grassroots mobilisation across the state.

The resolution was reached on Monday during the continuation of the 14-Federal Constituency Tour, jointly organised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in collaboration with the Oyo State chapter of the APC.

The latest phase of the tour covered the Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East and Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituencies.

The engagements were jointly led by the former First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi; Oyo State Ambassador for Renewed Hope, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin; the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; and Senators Sharafadeen Alli, Abdulfatai Buhari, Yunus Akintunde, Femi Lanlehin, Ayo Adeseun, Hosea Agboola and Kola Balogun.

They were joined by Alhaji Olayide Abass, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, and other key party stakeholders.

Addressing party members during the tour, Senator Folarin explained that the Federal Constituency Tour was aimed at strengthening internal cohesion, rebuilding confidence within party structures, and laying a solid foundation for early, disciplined mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Ibadan is the political nerve centre of the South-West. Oyo State demonstrated its strength in 2023 by giving Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the highest differential votes nationwide. In 2027, we are prepared to raise the bar and deliver record votes for Mr President,” Folarin said.

The former Senate Leader further noted that while the reform agenda of the Tinubu administration had been demanding, it was necessary to stabilise the economy and establish a firm foundation for long-term national growth.

He stressed that effectively communicating these reforms at the grassroots level would be critical to securing public understanding and sustained support.

Also speaking, Mrs Ajimobi urged party leaders and supporters to remain united, emphasising that cohesion and discipline were essential to sustaining the APC’s strength in Oyo State.

She said the constituency engagements provided an opportunity to reconnect with the grassroots and consolidate support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

In their separate remarks, Senators Abdulfatai Buhari, Sharafadeen Alli and Yunus Akintunde described the Federal Constituency Tour as timely, noting that it had helped to rebuild confidence within party structures.

Senator Buhari urged party members and supporters to prioritise voter registration and the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, stressing that early registration, unity and disciplined mobilisation would be crucial to securing victory for President Tinubu in 2027.

Chief Adelabu commended the APC’s open-air engagements and underscored the importance of unity, early reconciliation and disciplined mobilisation.

He noted that electoral success depended on consistent engagement at ward and polling-unit levels, rather than last-minute campaigns.

Similarly, the Oyo State Chairman of the APC, Olayide Abass, alongside Hon. Remi Oseni, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Engr. Idris Adeoye, former Minister Adebayo Shittu, Barrister Akeem Agbaje, Hon. Bolaji Repete, Hon. Akeem Akogun, and other party chieftains, called for intensified voter education, sustained continuous voter registration, and coordinated mobilisation across the state ahead of the next general elections.

They collectively affirmed that early preparation, unity of purpose and sustained grassroots engagement would be key to delivering overwhelming support for President Tinubu and the APC in Oyo State in 2027.