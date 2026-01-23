Fayose reveals ‘what truly happened’ during Makinde–Tinubu meeting

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu bluntly rebuffed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, during his visit to the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

In a statement titled “Untold story of what happened in the Villa during Governor Makinde’s visit to the President today,” released hours after the meeting, Fayose claimed that Makinde was unable to meet the president alone and had to enlist the support of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

“Here is the true story of what happened in the Villa when Governor Seyi Makinde visited the President today. First, Governor Seyi Makinde demonstrated that he now lacked enough courage to face the President alone; he had to enlist the support of the Plateau State Governor,” the statement stated.

According to Fayose, President Tinubu told the governor that he was willing to listen to him only on official matters concerning Oyo State, but not on political issues.

“The President told him that if it was about official matters regarding Oyo State, he will listen to him,” Fayose said.

Untold story of what happened in the Villa during Governor Makinde's Visit to the President today



Here is the true story of what happened in the Villa when Governor Seyi Makinde visited the President today.



First, Governor Seyi Makinde demonstrated that he now lacked enough… — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 22, 2026

“But if it had to do with politics and any claim that it was Wike that angered him to go on TV to accuse him of plotting to turn the country into a one-party state, it is better to, as usual, go on TV to say all he had to say.”

Fayose further alleged that the president cautioned Makinde against speaking differently in private and public.

“He was told pointedly that he can’t come to the closet on political matters to eat his words while saying another thing to the public,” the statement added.

On the 2027 general election, Fayose claimed that Tinubu made it clear he was not counting on Makinde’s support.

“The President told Governor Makinde that he was not expecting any support from him regarding 2027, and that he should also expect that the President will support his party,” Fayose disclosed.

The former governor also alleged that Tinubu reaffirmed his relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, stating that Makinde’s differences with Wike were personal.

“Wike is someone whose support and consistency the President can’t deny or wish away,” Fayose said. “If Makinde has issues with Wike, that is between the two of them.”

Fayose concluded by raising fresh questions over funds released to Oyo State following the January 2023 Ibadan explosion.

“Shouldn’t Makinde tell the people of Oyo State if he has returned the N30bn he admitted to have received from the Federal Government as intervention fund?” he asked.

Vanguard News