Driver’s decision that saved Anthony Joshua’s life – Lawyer, son

File image f the accident scene.

It has emerged that a last-minute decision taken by Anthony Joshua’s driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 47, may have saved the life of the two-time Word Boxing champion in car crash that killed two of his friends.

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The driver’s lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, made the revelation in Sagamu, Ogun State, during the hearing for Kayode in Sagamu High Court, where he denied all charges against him.

Abiodun told Daily Mail, “My client has pleaded not guilty. And what happened was an accident. I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet, but I know he is saying the brakes did not work.

“I also understand that the journey started in Lagos, and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat. But the driver asked him to swap seats.”

Kayode made the call because Anthony’s big frame was preventing him from seeing the side mirror properly.

The boxer, aged 36, then swapped seats from the front to the back of his SUV before the crash which killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

“From what I understand, (late) Latif was in front,” but he then “changed seats with Anthony,” the lawyer added.

Wife and son

The driver’s bail was set at 5 million Naira, and his case adjourned to 20th January for his trial.

Outside the court, the driver’s wife was too hysterical to speak. But his son told the Daily Mail his father was innocent and it was ‘just an unlucky accident’.

Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, 19, said: “The family is very upset by what’s happened and we are sorry for the deaths of the two people.

“Dad is not a fast driver, he was following the speed limit and then the brakes failed. He said he was pushing the pedal, but nothing was happening.

“He tries to swerve and avoid the truck parked by the side of the road but hit it. He’s been driving for Anthony for three years, he’s a good driver.

“I know that when the journey started in Lagos, Anthony was sitting in the front by the driver. But my dad asked him to sit behind because he was blocking his view.

“He was taking Anthony to see his family in Sagamu and had picked them up from the airport. They were only a few minutes from arriving.

“It’s not his fault. If the truck wasn’t parked there illegally this wouldn’t have happened.” DailyMail

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