Anthony Joshua accident: Driver charged with reckless driving, granted N5m bail

By Efe Onodjae

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned the driver of a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) involved in a fatal road traffic accident involving former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

As earlier reported by Vanguard, The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was on Friday charged before a Sagamu Magistrate Court, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

The charges include dangerous driving causing death, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F:135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Ogun State.

Other counts are reckless and negligent driving, contrary to Section 6(1) of the same Act; driving without due care and attention causing bodily harm and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1); and driving without a valid National Driver’s Licence, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Federal Highway Act.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦5 million with two sureties, but he was remanded in custody pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions. The case was adjourned to January 20, 2026, for further proceedings.

The incident had earlier attracted widespread attention after reports circulated on social media suggesting that Anthony Joshua was involved in the accident. The Ogun State Police Command subsequently clarified that the former boxing champion was not the driver of the vehicle and is not a suspect in the case.

According to Police findings, the accident occurred on Monday along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, when the Lexus SUV, driven by Kayode, collided with a stationary truck while conveying Joshua and two of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

The collision resulted in the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami at the scene, while Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Anthony Joshua was later discharged from the hospital on Wednesday evening after doctors confirmed that he was clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

The former world heavyweight champion, accompanied by his mother, reportedly visited a funeral home in Lagos on Thursday to pay their last respects to Ayodele and Ghami, as arrangements were concluded for the repatriation of their bodies.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on January 2, 2026, DSP Babaseyi said investigations into the incident have been concluded and assured that the matter would be diligently prosecuted in accordance with the law.