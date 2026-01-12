Dissent being suppressed ahead of 2027 — PDP warns

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that Nigeria’s democratic space is shrinking ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that dissent is being systematically suppressed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

The warning follows concerns raised by Amnesty International over what it described as a growingly repressive climate for dissent in Nigeria, a position echoed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar after the arrest of a young Nigerian, Abubakar Salim Musa.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Monday, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the interventions by Amnesty International and Atiku had helped validate long-standing concerns repeatedly raised by the opposition but often dismissed as partisan rhetoric.

“It’s actually a good thing that Amnesty International is saying it. When we raise these issues, we’re told it’s just a political position. This administration does not accommodate any form of dissent.

“They see dissent as opposition. They don’t see it as contribution. That’s why you see them trying to coerce everyone into their party. And if you refuse, you’re subjected to all sorts of threats and intimidation. So yes, it is absolutely true. Everyone can see it.

“The APC can deny it as much as they want, but the suppression of free speech and the strategic targeting of the opposition are clear for all to see. The whole objective is to ensure that President Tsunogu contests unopposed. That is their ultimate desire.

“That’s why I can tell you, as of today, they have infiltrated virtually every political party. Look at NNPP, where someone is saying Kwankwaso shouldn’t run on that platform. Look at the Labour Party. Look even at the ADC.

“But I can assure you that the opposition will rise. In fact, the process has already begun. There will be a rebirth. There is a rebirth. That’s why the PDP itself is undergoing a rebirth.

“Ironically, the President himself was once a strong opposition figure, with enviable democratic credentials before assuming office. But he is losing all of that because of this presidency.

“The question he should ask himself is: What shall it profit him to lose those beautiful pre-presidential credentials and still not perform well as President? Because, frankly, he is not performing well.

“Now, the President has shown his hand. The public is no longer listening to promises; they are judging performance. And what they are seeing is widespread impoverishment of the population.

“The next election will not be APC versus APC. It will be APC versus the Nigerian people,” Ememobong said.