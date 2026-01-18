Burna Boy was held at Moroccan airport over jewellery – CAF President

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has disclosed that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy encountered an unexpected delay at a Moroccan airport while travelling to headline the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fan Zone concert in Rabat.



Motsepe made this known during a recent press conference, revealing that the singer was briefly held by customs officials over an issue related to his jewellery.



According to the CAF President, the situation was resolved after his personal intervention.



“Recently was called that I need intervene because Burna Boy was stopped at the airport after customs officers noticed his heavy and beautiful gold jewellery. I intervened and it was resolved,” he said.



Burna Boy eventually went on to headline the TotalEnergies AFCON Fan Zone concert in Rabat on January 16.



Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy and Moroccan artistes Stormy and Jaylann also performed at the event.