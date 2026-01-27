Bello Turji not our member, APC disowns terror kingpin

APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially debunked a viral social media post claiming that the notorious terror kingpin, Mohammed Bello Turji, has been registered as one of its members.

Reacting to the controversy on Tuesday, party spokesman Felix Morka described the purported membership slip as a “vile fabrication” designed by mischief-makers to mislead the public and tarnish the party’s image.

The APC clarified that the document, which allegedly emerged from the party’s ongoing Electronic Registration and Validation Exercise, bears no connection to its official database.

Morka pointed out several glaring inconsistencies that expose the document as a crude forgery.

Specifically, the party noted that the fake slip claims Turji was registered in a “Ward 13” of the Shinkafi Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

However, official records show that Shinkafi LGA has only 10 wards, rendering the information on the slip geographically impossible.

“All digital parameters represented on the fake slip bear no connection to our Party’s membership register.

“All other information paraded on the fake slip is nonexistent and certainly not contained in our membership database”, the party stated.

APC attributed the circulation of the document to “mischief makers” seeking to create confusion and foster discord within the polity for their own sinister objectives.

It urged its members and the general public to entirely disregard the “highly offensive” document, reaffirming that its registration process remains secure and insulated from such criminal associations.

The party called for vigilance against the spread of misinformation aimed at linking it with individuals responsible for the insecurity in the country.

Vanguard News