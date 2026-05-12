2027: Wike, Fubara’s rivalry deepens 

—As APC c’ttee disqualifies 32 Assembly aspirants loyal to gov

By Omeiza Ajayi, Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt—The renewed political tension between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has taken a dramatic twist as the House of Assembly Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, disqualified all 32 aspirants adopted by governor.

Meanwhile, the four-man committee cleared all 29 serving members of the state House of Assembly loyal to Wike led by the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol to contest the APC primaries for the Assembly poll in 2027.

This comes as the APC screening committee has dismissed the list of cleared and uncleared aspirants for the 2027 elections, noting that the list did not emanate from the committee.

Meanwhile, Wike, yesterday, washed his hands of the controversy surrounding the screening of aspirants by the APC in Rivers State, insisting that as a non-member of the party, the matter was entirely outside his purview.

Vanguard gathered that the House Speaker, Martin Amaewhule was said to have picked the nomination form for the House of Representatives.

A total of 98 aspirants were screened by the state House of Assembly Screening Committee for the APC.

The committee’s report after a two-day screening conducted on Saturday and Sunday at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt, sighted yesterday, listed Muraina Ajibola as Chairman, Ishaku Yamawo was Secretary, while Abdullah Adamu and Danjuma Samuel are members.

According to the report, the committee said it adopted a transparent, orderly and participatory procedure designed to ensure fairness to all aspirants, saying it screened all 98 aspirants who turned up.

The report read: “The screening committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the party respectfully submits its report on the screening exercise conducted for aspirants seeking nomination on the platform of the party for election into the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2027 general elections.”

The committee further said the exercise was largely peaceful and orderly, adding that aspirants conducted themselves with maturity and decorum throughout the exercise, except Mr. Victor Oko-Jumbo, who insisted on entering the screening venue with a retinue of security aides, thereby resulting in a disagreement with officers of the Nigeria Police Force on duty.

While noting that the committee received petitions against some aspirants from some concerned persons, it said aspirants presented complete and satisfactory documentation even as discrepancies observed in some submissions were duly noted.

From the report, the three pro-Fubara lawmakers, Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy and Timothy Orubibanugha were disqualified as well as a notable ally of the governor, Chijiole Ihunwo, among other loyalists.

“The committee respectfully recommends the following aspirants who successfully satisfied the requirements of the screening exercise and are hereby cleared to participate in the party primaries for the Rivers State House of Assembly elections: Maol Dumle (serving deputy speaker), Major Jack (serving House leader), Enemi Alabo George (serving House spokesman),” among 30 others.

The committee listed 10 reasons for the “non-clearance” of the other aspirants as follows” “Nominations by persons who are not financially up to date members of the party, contrary to Article 9.3 of the party constitution, inducement and attempted bribery of committee members, submission of unsworn affidavits, failure to present voters cards, failure to present party membership slips or cards, conflicting dates of birth.”

C’ttee dismisses list of cleared, uncleared state Assembly aspirants

It was learned that out of the total number 65 of them, who are linked directly to the governor of the state were not cleared, while 33 of them who are loyalists of the Minister of FCT, Wike, were all cleared by the committee.

But in a disclaimer by secretary of the committee, Tanko Yamowa, yesterday, said: “The attention of the party leadership has been drawn to the circulation of a purported list of cleared and uncleared aspirants for the Rivers State House of Assembly currently making rounds across various media platforms.

“We wish to categorically state that the said publication is false, unauthorised and does not emanate from the appropriate party authorities.

“It is important to note that the screening exercise conducted by the committee headed by Ajibola was concluded less than 24 hours ago, and no official list has been released by the party at this time.

“As a responsible political party, we are guided by established procedures, rules and timelines regarding the publication of screening results and related information. Any official communication concerning the status of aspirants will be communicated through the appropriate channels in due course.

“We, therefore, urge party faithful, aspirants, supporters and the general public to disregard the purported list and treat it as the handiwork of mischief makers whose intention is to create confusion and unnecessary tension within the party.”

I’m not a native doctor, Wike distances self from Rivers APC screening

“I am not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” Wike told journalists during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects across the territory, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

“What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. I’m not a native doctor, neither am I a prophet,” he said.

On the emerging political alignment in Rivers State ahead of 2027, Wike said his rainbow coalition would be guided by electoral pragmatism rather than fixed party loyalties.

“That is the essence of the rainbow coalition in Rivers State. We will look at where we have strength, compare notes and vote accordingly,” he said.

8 aspirants jostle for Rivers gov’ship on ADC platform

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt —Eight

aspirants have so far indicated interest to contest for the governorship position of Rivers State on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2027 elections.

This is as the party celebrated the “boldness” of the former governor of the state and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for picking the form to contest for the presidency on the ADC’s platform.

A statement by the chairman-elect of ADC in Rivers State, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, said the party has continued to witness an unprecedented wave of political interest and participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is a clear indication that the party has rapidly emerged as the preferred platform for credible leadership, progressive politics, and people-driven governance,” he said.

Dimkpa noted that “the formal declaration of intent by Amaechi to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the ADC marks yet another major milestone in the growing national momentum around the party.

“In Rivers State, the level of interest generated within the ADC has been extraordinary. No fewer than eight prominent individuals have already indicated interest in contesting for the office of governor under the platform of the party.”

He disclosed that those who have so far shown willingness to contest for the governorship position of the state include former public office holders, technocrats, accomplished professionals and respected private sector operators.

They are among others “a former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG; a former member of the House of Representatives and former Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA; another former member of the House of Representatives and former Chairman of NIMASA; a former Commissioner for Employment Generation; a former Chief Medical Director of UPTH; a renowned architect and successful private sector leaders and entrepreneurs.”

The party chairman revealed that beyond the governorship race, several highly qualified individuals have also expressed interest in contesting for Senate, House of Representatives, and state Assembly positions across the state.

This development, he said, sends a very clear message that ADC was no longer viewed as an alternative party.

“ADC is now increasingly being seen as the vehicle for the future. What we are witnessing is not ordinary political movement, it is a convergence of experience, competence, credibility, youth energy, and grassroots belief in a new political direction for Rivers State and Nigeria.

“For years, many Nigerians complained that credible people stayed away from politics. Today, credible people are not only joining politics, they are deliberately choosing ADC.

“The growing influx of respected leaders and professionals into the party reflects increasing public confidence in the vision, internal democratic culture, and transformational agenda of ADC.

Most importantly, it demonstrates that Rivers people are ready for a fresh political order built on ideas, capacity, accountability, inclusion, and development-driven leadership,” he said.