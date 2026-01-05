APC chairman condemns Niger killings, backs Tinubu’s security directives

Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has condemned the recent terrorist attacks on communities in Agwara and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, which claimed at least 42 lives and led to the abduction of several others, including women and children.

Yilwatda described the attacks as “gruesome, senseless, barbaric and utterly unacceptable,” stressing that they constitute a direct assault on Nigeria’s peace, unity and collective conscience.

In a statement issued on Monday, the APC chairman expressed deep concern over reports of sustained violence in affected areas such as Kasuwan Daji and Kaima, including the killing of villagers, burning of markets, destruction of homes and places of worship, and the abduction of pupils and students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri.

He conveyed the party’s sympathy and solidarity with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the Niger State Government and the people of the state, particularly families who suffered losses.

“This senseless violence against innocent citizens is an affront to our shared humanity. The APC stands firmly with the people of Niger State in this moment of grief and assures them that they are not alone,” Yilwatda said.

The APC chairman commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as a swift and decisive response to the attacks. He noted that the President had directed the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

He added that the President had also ordered security agencies to urgently rescue all abducted victims, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property.

Yilwatda further disclosed that intelligence reports suggest the attackers are terrorists suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara States following recent military pressure, adding that Nigeria’s security architecture remains alert and responsive.

“The APC fully supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resolute actions and renewed determination to end terrorism and banditry in our country. This administration has demonstrated strong political will, improved coordination among security agencies and a commitment to intelligence-led operations,” he stated.

Reaffirming the party’s stance, Yilwatda said the APC remains solidly behind all lawful and strategic efforts aimed at permanently ending terrorism, banditry and violent extremism in Nigeria.

He urged citizens to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information, while calling on traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders to work closely with government authorities to restore peace.

“The forces of terror will not defeat our collective resolve. Nigeria will prevail,” he assured.

The APC, according to him, remains committed to building a secure, united and prosperous nation where criminal groups are not allowed to hold citizens hostage through fear and violence.