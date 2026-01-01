Alia signs N695bn 2026 budget, declares end to rural neglect in Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has assented to the 2026 Appropriation Bill, approving a N695.01billion spending plan he described as a “people-focused budget” designed to drive rural development, strengthen livelihoods, and ensure sustained economic growth.

The governor signed the bill, christened “Budget of Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth” after its passage by the Benue State House of Assembly, which raised the initial proposal of N605.51billion by N89.5billion following legislative review.

Presenting the bill for assent, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Alfred Emberga, said lawmakers subjected the budget to thorough scrutiny in line with prevailing economic realities and the vision of the Alia administration.

Shortly after signing the document, Governor Alia stated that “this budget is rooted in the realities of our present and is guided by the aspirations that bind us to a greater tomorrow.”

He noted that rural communities remain the backbone of Benue’s economy and culture, lamenting decades of neglect despite their contribution to national food security.

“At the heart of Benue lies a strong rural foundation that feeds the nation, preserves our culture, and anchors our path to inclusive growth. For decades, these rural communities carried the weight of neglect. With this budget, we make a bold declaration, the era of rural neglect is over,” he said.

The governor explained that the 2026 budget places deliberate emphasis on feeder roads, bridges, water supply, rural electrification, and climate-smart infrastructure to connect communities and unlock economic opportunities.

“When we connect farms to markets, we unlock wealth. When we connect communities to schools and hospitals, we secure dignity. When rural Benue thrives, the entire state prospers,” he said.

Governor Alia also underscored strong support for agriculture and agro-industrial development, describing farmers as “the pride of the land.

“That is why agriculture receives strong backing in this budget. We are expanding access to subsidized inputs, mechanization, extension services, aggregation centres, and cottage processing facilities. We are not just growing crops; we are growing value chains, jobs, and incomes.”

He commended the Benue State House of Assembly for what he described as a diligent, transparent, and patriotic budget process.

Calling for collective ownership of the budget, the governor urged citizens, development partners, the private sector, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and the media to see the document as an invitation to partnership.

Governor Alia assured that the budget would be implemented with discipline and accountability, noting that its success would ultimately be measured by its impact on the daily lives of the people.