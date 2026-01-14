Air Peace strands Warri-bound passengers in Lagos

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has stranded over 50 passengers at the Murtala Muhammed Airport,MMIA, Lagos.

Passengers travelling to Warri in Delta State told Vanguard that they had been stuck in Lagos for over five hours, with no information from the airline on when they would be boarded.

One of the passengers said the airline attributed the disruption to weather conditions at about 8:00 am, but noted that no further information had been provided as of the time of filing this report.

A relative of one of the travellers, Mr Okome Thomas, said his aunt, who has an underlying illness and was travelling to Warri for medical reasons, had been waiting since 6:27 am without proper communication from the airline.

He said: “Air Peace is fond of repeatedly disregarding its passengers. The airline acts as though it is rendering charity services to Nigerians.”

Efforts by Vanguard to speak to the airline’s representative to understand the reason for the disrupted flight were futile.