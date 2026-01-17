Agidigbo FM founder Oriyomi Hamzat joins Accord, declares Oyo gov bid

Hamzat

Founder of Ibadan-based Agidigbo FM, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, has joined a political party, Accord, and declared his intention to contest the Oyo governorship election in 2027.

Hamzat disclosed his aspiration on Saturday at a well-attended ceremony held in Ibadan, drawing supporters and party stakeholders.

He said his decision was driven by a passion to serve the masses and entrench good governance across Oyo State.

Hamzat promised unprecedented development if elected, assuring residents of transparent and people-centred leadership.

“Now that I have joined Accord, I hereby declare my intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

“We will make Oyo State great again if I am eventually elected governor in 2027,” Hamzat said.

He urged supporters to remain steadfast, saying he relied on their collective support for the task ahead.

Earlier, Accord National Chairman, Mr Maxwell Nduibem, formally received Hamzat and other defectors into the party.

Nduibem described Accord as masses-friendly and urged Nigerians to embrace it as a credible alternative.

He said Hamzat was a man of integrity with compassion and genuine concern for the people’s welfare.

Also, Accord National Secretary, Dr Olubukola Ajaja, said Hamzat’s entry strengthened the party in the South-West and nationally.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that notable politician, Mr Wale Ajani, also defected to Accord.

Ajani, a former aide to Gov. Seyi Makinde, was immediate past Director-General of Oyo liaison offices in Abuja and Lagos.

He said concern for the plight of Oyo State people informed his defection from the PDP.

Ajani assured Accord’s leadership of massive mobilisation to attract more members.

NAN reports that Hamzat’s declaration reshaped Oyo’s political landscape, as hundreds of supporters thronged the venue in solidarity. (NAN)