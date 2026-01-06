55 Cuban, Venezuelan troops killed during Maduro capture – Official tolls

Fifty-five Cuban and Venezuelan troops were killed during the US raid to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, according to tolls published Tuesday by the two Latin American allies.
Cuba published the names of 32 members of its military who died in the nighttime assault that led to Maduro’s capture in Caracas, while Venezuelan forces issued a list of 23 of its personnel who were also killed.
AFP
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