4 killed, 45 injured as herders attack Nasarawa community

By Abel Daniel

Lafia— No fewer than four persons were feared killed and over 45 others injured when suspected armed herders attacked Akunza-Ashigye community near Assakio, in Lafia East Development Area of Lafia Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness, Mr. Jonathan Adamu, a resident of Akunza-Ashigye, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, confirmed the attack.

Adamu said the incident may be linked to an unresolved crisis between Fulani herders and the community, which resulted in the killing of persons on both sides in 2024.

He also alleged that the attack was a reprisal following the killing of a Fulani herder last Sunday. According to him, two Fulani herders were returning from a cattle market in Lafia on a motorcycle when suspected armed men ambushed them on a bridge shortly after Akunza-Ashigye community, killing one of them.

“The Fulani man reportedly identified one of the attackers by his dreadlocks and concluded that the assailants were from Akunza-Ashigye community. This may have led to the retaliatory attack last night,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Command, Rahman Nansel, said three persons had so far been confirmed dead.

“I can confirm that two persons died at the scene, while another later died at the hospital,” Nansel said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police had ordered the massive deployment of security personnel to the area and that investigations had commenced.