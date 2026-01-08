2027: Hunger, hardship ’ll lead to APC’s defeat — Oyo ADC leaders

By Laolu Elijah

IBADAN— LEADERS of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Oyo State, yesterday, declared that the prevailing hunger and economic hardship across the country would compel Nigerians to vote against the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 general elections.

The governorship aspirant of the party in the state, Mr Niyi Aborisade, and the ADC Chairman, Yinka Olona, said this during the defection of scores of members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to an emerging coalition in Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Speaking with journalists at the Jinanrere area of Alakia, Ibadan, the defectors were formally presented by the Chairman of ADC in Egbeda, Mr Funso Owoade.

Aborisade said the APC had lost public confidence due to worsening living conditions, insisting that Nigerians were no longer interested in the ruling party.

He said: “APC can’t and won’t win elections again because people are dying of hunger and hardship. Nigerians are no longer interested in them. They can’t fix electricity; about 80 per cent of Nigerians are in darkness.

“We have left the PDP, we have left darkness and come to light. I joined ADC because it is the party of the future. ADC will be the most popular party not only in Oyo State but in Nigeria. People are trooping in from all walks of life. To my right are former PDP members and to my left are ‘Obidients’ who were formerly in the Labour Party.”

In his remarks, Olona welcomed the new members, declaring that the PDP had lost relevance in the state.

“PDP is dead and no longer has the capacity to present credible leadership to the people. As for the APC, they make promises and fail to fulfil them. The 2027 election will be between the ADC and the people.

“In ADC, we are well organised. We don’t impose candidates; we allow party members to choose their leaders. ADC will win the presidency and many states in Nigeria.”