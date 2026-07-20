US military says new round of strikes launched on Iran

This screen grab made on July 15, 2026, from a handout video released by US Central Command on July 13, 2026, shows what the US military says is a strike in Iran. The United States carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iran and renewed a blockade of its ports, while Tehran targeted American allies in the Gulf and vowed the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed “until the US ends its aggression”. (Photo by US Central Command Public Affairs / AFP) / THIS PICTURE WAS BLURRED AT SOURCE — RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / US CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
US forces launched a new round of strikes against Iran on Monday, US Central Command said.
The strikes, which began at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT), are “designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.
AFP
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