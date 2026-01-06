2027: Gov Diri, Lokpobiri lead APC e-registration drive in Bayelsa, vow to deliver for Tinubu

By Idowu Bankole

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, alongside the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has taken centre stage in the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration drive aimed at consolidating the party’s membership across the state.

Governor Diri, speaking at the official flag-off, emphasised the importance of unity and mass registration for the party. He reminded participants that APC’s symbol—the broom—represents strength in togetherness. “You can easily break a single broomstick, but when all the sticks come together, they are unbreakable,” he said.

The governor urged all APC members, both long-standing and recent defectors, to register formally. “We are not a small state,” he asserted, encouraging members to increase party numbers and ensure APC remains the dominant political force in the region. He also stressed the need for members to possess both their APC membership cards and valid INEC voter cards, highlighting that this would safeguard the party’s integrity and prevent vote manipulation.

Senator Lokpobiri described the electronic registration as a defining step toward party unity, strength, and electoral success. Addressing party stakeholders, he noted that the gathering marked a historic moment, bringing together leaders who had not worked collaboratively for years due to political differences. “This exercise enables APC to accurately determine its support base in Bayelsa and better organise its structure ahead of future elections,” he said.

Lokpobiri vows to deliver all elective offices for APC and return President Tinubu elected in 2027.

Lokpobiri commended Governor Diri for his leadership and reconciliatory approach, which he said had restored harmony within the party. “Through dialogue and personal intervention, the Governor persuaded party leaders to make compromises and embrace a new spirit of cooperation,” he noted, adding that former rivals were now working collectively toward shared goals.

Describing APC in Bayelsa as united and indivisible, the minister stressed that the party now operates with a common objective of winning all elective positions. He urged party leaders and stakeholders to mobilize their supporters for the e-registration exercise, emphasizing that active participation would position the party for greater success and stability in the state.

Governor Diri also reminded attendees that political parties should foster development, not disunity. “Before political parties, we were all Bayelsans. Differences in party affiliations should not separate us; they should help us grow and develop,” he said.

The event concluded with both leaders calling on party members to return to their constituencies, mobilize supporters, and ensure broad participation in the APC e-registration. The exercise, they noted, would not only strengthen the party’s grassroots presence but also prepare it for future elections, reinforcing APC’s dominance in Bayelsa State.