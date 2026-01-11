2026 LG Poll: Ekiti APC adopts consensus method to promote unity, inclusivity

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has adopted a consensus approach for the upcoming Local Government elections, aiming to foster unity and inclusivity within the party.

The decision was announced over the weekend during a stakeholders’ meeting, according to a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe. The approach is intended to ensure a rancour-free selection of candidates ahead of the December 2026 elections.

Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) has scheduled the electioneering campaign to begin on 10 May 2026, with the elections set for 12 December 2026. Activities leading to the polls commenced on 15 December 2025, following the issuance of the Notice of Local Government Area/Local Council Development Area elections.

The meeting was attended by key party figures, including State Chairman Mr. Olusola Elesin, former Governors Adeniyi Adebayo and Segun Oni, as well as leaders representing different senatorial districts, women and elders of the party. They all expressed support for the consensus method, noting that it would resolve potential conflicts, enhance cooperation, and promote a peaceful electoral process compared to the divisive primaries of previous years.

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, his deputy Mrs. Monisade Afuye, party executives from all 16 Local Government Areas and 177 wards, elected National Assembly members, members of the State House of Assembly led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, elected LGA/LCDA chairmen, and State Executive Council members also attended. Apologies were conveyed on behalf of Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, and other party leaders.

The SIEC timetable outlines key milestones for the election, including:

Collection of Forms EKSCF 001 and 002 by political parties for candidate clearance from 2 December 2025;

Ward Congresses to elect councillorship candidates on 2 February 2026;

Congresses to elect chairmanship candidates on 28 February 2026;

Submission of nomination forms by parties on 16 April 2026, with final submissions by 17 April 2026;

Verification of candidate particulars by SIEC on 20 April 2026;

Publication of qualified and unqualified candidates by 21 April 2026;

Last day for withdrawals on 27 April 2026;

Publication of final lists by 5 May 2026;

Official publication of the register of voters on 9 November 2026;

Submission of party agent names by 25 November 2026;

Publication of notice of polls on 26 November 2026;

Campaigns ending 10 December 2026, ahead of the elections on 12 December 2026.

Party leaders emphasized that the consensus approach would promote unity, increase legitimacy, encourage cooperation, reduce conflict, and foster inclusive decision-making—key factors expected to strengthen the APC’s position in the polls.

Governor Oyebanji praised the proactive stance of the party and expressed his support for the resolutions adopted by the leadership, calling the strategy a critical step toward a peaceful and successful electoral process.