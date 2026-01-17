17 more abducted Kogi worshippers regain freedom

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Seventeen out of the over 30 abducted worshippers of ECWA Church in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kogi State have regained their freedom.

This was made known, yesterday, by National Publicity Secretary of the Aiyetoro-Kiri Development Association, Mr. Aledare Jide.

He said: “The Aiyetoro Kiri Bunu Development Association, in collaboration with affected families and community leaders, has secured the release of 17 additional parishioners abducted from ECWA Church, Aiyetoro Kiri- Bunu, marking another major breakthrough in the ongoing rescue efforts.

“The latest development followed sustained negotiations and intense community engagement, which came at enormous financial and emotional sacrifice by the community.”

Recalled that on December 14, 2025, 30 worshippers were abducted during an attack on ECWA Aiyetoro Kiri. Since the incident, the development association, alongside families of the victims, have led coordinated efforts to secure the freedom of those held captive.

Speaking further, Jide said the first phase of the negotiations led to the release of seven abductees on January 1, 2026, three of which were returned dead after payment of N15 million.

“Further appeals and negotiations resulted in the release of three more victims on January 12, 2026, while an additional 14 abducted parishioners were freed on January 13, 2026, bringing the total number of released persons to 24 so far.”

Jide noted that while progress has been made, the association remains committed to securing the release of all remaining abducted persons. He appealed for continued prayers and support from the public as efforts intensify to ensure every victim returns home safely.