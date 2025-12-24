Workers’ will must prevail, TUC warns labour leaders

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Lagos State Council, has issued a strong message to labour leaders, stressing that the survival and credibility of the labour movement depend on unity, internal democracy, and strict respect for the will of workers.

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The congress said the festive season offers a moment for reflection on the sacrifices and resilience of Nigerian workers who continue to contribute significantly to national development.

In the Christmas message, the TUC acknowledged recent internal disagreements arising from union elections, noting that while differing opinions are a natural part of democratic engagement, ignoring the voices of workers could deepen divisions within organised labour.

The statement by Abiodun Aladetan, Chairman of TUC, Lagos State Council, also called for healing of divisions within the labour movement and urged workers and leaders alike to work collectively towards a united, people-driven platform for defending workers’ rights and promoting social justice.

The congress urged leaders at all levels to place collective interests above personal ambitions and recommit to transparent and accountable leadership.

“Christmas also calls us to introspection as a labour movement. The recent internal elections revealed differences of opinion and approaches among comrades.

While such differences are a natural feature of democratic engagement, they also highlight the urgent need for union leaders at all levels to consistently respect the wishes, choices, and voices of the workers they represent.“

The TUC firmly believes that the legitimacy and strength of organised labour rest on strong internal democracy, transparency, and accountability. Union leadership must always flow from the freely expressed will of members, and internal processes must inspire confidence, fairness, and inclusiveness.

“At this critical moment, the TUC calls on all labour leaders and stakeholders to rise above personal interests, recommit to democratic principles, and strengthen internal governance arrangements within our unions.”

Vanguard News