Why I didn’t sign Flavour years ago – Kcee

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has opened up about his long-rumoured rift with highlife star Flavour, shedding new light on what he believes sparked the tension.

The pair famously clashed on social media in 2024 after Flavour threw a cryptic jab at an unnamed artist for allegedly copying his musical style.

Although Flavour did not mention anyone, Kcee responded publicly, warning him against gatekeeping Igbo cultural music and reminding him that he had been in the industry before him.

Speaking in a new interview with Yanga FM Lagos, Kcee recounted his first meeting with Flavour, saying it happened years ago when popular talent manager Soso Soberekon introduced the young artist to him for a possible recording deal.

According to the “Limpopo” crooner, he declined to sign Flavour at the time because he did not see enough potential.

He said their feud had little to do with that rejection.

“Till now, I don’t understand the reason for his beef with me, especially that incident where he alleged that someone was copying him. The truth is that when some people had written you off, hoping that you would be stagnant, and you work hard and get to a level they don’t expect you to reach, that was what happened.

“I came into the music industry before Flavour. Soso Soberekon brought him to me years ago to sign to my record label. I was already driving exotic cars and balling before he came to Lagos. I told Soso I can’t sign Flavour because I didn’t see potentials in him at that time. It wasn’t because I have something against him.

“I don’t think that was why he is holding a grudge against me. But time shall tell. A lot of my colleagues underrate my talent and my humility also contributed to that. Because I don’t brag. I don’t need it. But as I always say, time will always prove them wrong. My work always prove every doubter wrong. Some of those who doubted me in the past have come to apologise to me and admitted that they were wrong about me,” Kcee said.

Vanguard News