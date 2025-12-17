Uzodimma leads NLC to Tinubu to avert strike

Governor Hope Uzodimma

…Breakthrough expected today

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday night led top officers of the Nigeria Labour Congress to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a view to averting the planned strike by the union.

Uzodimma alongside his Kebbi and Edo states counterparts, Alhaji Nasir Idris and Senator Monday Okpebholo, had previously met with NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his team at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge.

Their meeting, which also had in attendance the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha had centred on ways to ensure that the NLC strike planned to begin the next day was shelved.

It was gathered that after Uzodimma had canvassed the government position forcefully, NLC insisted on meeting with Tinubu to reassure Labour that agreements reached were kept.

It was then that the governor made contact with Aso Rock and the green light was given for the negotiation team to proceed to the presidential villa to meet with Mr President.

After the meeting with Tinubu,there were indications that a breakthrough is in sight, as the Labour leaders later promised to meet with their members to discuss further and revert on a consensus on Wednesday

Governor Uzodimma who is the President’s Renewed Hope Ambassador, described the engagement as an ongoing dialogue in the national interest.

“Consultation is going on. We were dialoguing. At the end of the day, you will know what you are supposed to know. Of course, we are here to serve the country. labour, government and all stakeholders. We are all working in service to the nation,” Uzodinma stated.

Also speaking the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the engagement was essentially consultative and that labour leaders would brief their organs before taking a final decision on the proposed protest.

“We came for consultation with the President, and we are finished, so we have to go back to our meeting and then continue tomorrow. By tomorrow, we will get the outcome,” Ajaero said.

On her part, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the meeting afforded labour leaders the opportunity to engage directly with the President and hear firsthand the government’s position.

“Citizens who are also members of the NLC wanted to see Mr President, and they have seen Mr President. They are happy they’ve seen him and that they’ve had firsthand information. At least, the President has driven the economy out of the woods, and that is very good news,” Onyejeocha said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who has been playing a front line role in mediating major socio-political issues that threaten the smooth running of governance also expressed optimism that the consultations would yield positive outcomes, noting that dialogue remained the preferred path to resolving disagreements between labour and government.

The meeting resumed again on Wednesday morning and a positive decision is expected to be announced soon