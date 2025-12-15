UNIZIK: Students urge FG to implement Industrial Court judgment, reinstate Odoh as VC

UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

Some students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, have called on the Federal Government to fully implement the judgment of the National Industrial Court by reinstating Professor Bernard Odoh as Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The students, operating under the aegis of the Nigerian Students and Youth Association, UNIZIK chapter, urged the Minister of Education to act without further delay in reinstating Professor Odoh, in strict compliance with the court’s ruling.

President of the group, Mr. Chisom Nwangwu, recalled that Professor Odoh was removed from office by the Federal Ministry of Education following allegations that he was not a professor and therefore unqualified to occupy the position.

However, he said the National Industrial Court had since affirmed that Professor Odoh was duly promoted to the rank of professor in 2015 and consequently ordered that all his rights, entitlements and privileges be fully restored.

Nwangwu stressed that respect for court judgments is fundamental to nation-building and should not be treated as optional, urging Nigerians and government institutions to obey court orders if the country is to be firmly rooted in the rule of law.

He expressed concern that the continued failure to implement the court’s ruling, especially in a situation where the office of the Vice-Chancellor was neither legally nor practically vacant, sets a dangerous precedent.

“This persistent disregard for a valid court order undermines democratic values and sends the wrong signal to citizens. Such actions should not be allowed to define us as a people or as a democratic society,” Nwangwu said.

He noted that Professor Odoh is the first alumnus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University to be appointed Vice-Chancellor, describing his removal as regrettable and driven by what he termed malicious claims aimed at frustrating a young academic with a progressive vision for the development of the university.

The student leader also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter, noting that his administration is anchored on the principles of justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

According to him, such an intervention would help reaffirm public confidence in democratic institutions and reassure young Nigerians that justice, fairness and equality before the law remain attainable in the country.