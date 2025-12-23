Top 10 African cities ideal for retirement

Accra, Ghana

Retirement is a time to relax, enjoy life and explore new experiences. Choosing the right city can make all the difference. Africa offers a variety of cities that combine comfort, affordability, healthcare and lifestyle amenities, making them ideal for retirees.

Here are ten of the best cities to consider:

1. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town boasts stunning beaches, scenic mountains, and a mild Mediterranean climate. With modern healthcare facilities, excellent restaurants, and vibrant cultural life, it is perfect for retirees seeking both relaxation and adventure.

2. Marrakech, Morocco

Known for its rich culture, vibrant markets, and historic architecture, Marrakech offers an affordable lifestyle for retirees. The city’s warm climate and welcoming communities make it a favourite for expatriates.

3. Accra, Ghana

Accra combines urban conveniences with laid-back coastal living. Retirees enjoy affordable housing, friendly locals, and a variety of recreational and cultural activities. The city is also considered politically stable compared to other West African capitals.

4. Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya’s capital offers a mix of modern urban life and natural beauty, including safaris and scenic parks nearby. Nairobi has good healthcare facilities and a growing expat community, making it comfortable for retirees seeking adventure and modern amenities.

5. Windhoek, Namibia

Windhoek is clean, safe, and easy to navigate, with a low cost of living compared to other Southern African capitals. The city provides a relaxed lifestyle and access to breathtaking desert landscapes and outdoor activities.

6. Dakar, Senegal

Dakar is vibrant, coastal, and culturally rich. The city offers good healthcare, a lively arts scene, and pleasant weather, making it attractive for retirees who want both comfort and a dynamic environment.

7. Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda

Rwanda’s capital is known for its cleanliness, safety, and excellent infrastructure. Kigali’s moderate climate, organised urban planning, and growing healthcare services make it one of the most retirement-friendly cities in Africa.

8. Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius is famous for its tropical beaches and island lifestyle. Port Louis offers a mix of cultural diversity, modern amenities, and excellent healthcare. The city is peaceful and ideal for retirees seeking tranquillity and a resort-like environment.

9. Tunis, Tunisia

Tunis blends historical charm with Mediterranean living. Retirees enjoy warm weather, affordable living costs, and access to a wealth of rich cultural experiences, from vibrant markets to stunning coastal resorts.

10. Maputo, Mozambique

Maputo is a coastal city with a relaxed lifestyle and vibrant music and food culture. Retirees benefit from affordable living, beautiful beaches, and a welcoming community of locals and expats.

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