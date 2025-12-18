Tinubu writes Senate, to present 2026 budget Friday

The Senate has received President Bola Tinubu’s letter seeking to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter was read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

In the letter, Tinubu, in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will present the proposed 2026 budget at 2:00 p.m.

NAN reports that the annual budget presentation marks the formal transmission of the Federal Government’s fiscal proposals to the National Assembly for legislative consideration and approval. (NAN)