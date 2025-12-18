Tinubu reconstitutes NERC board

By Udeme Akpan & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, following the Senate’s confirmation of its members on December 16.

The reconstituted board has Dr. Musiliu Olalekan Oseni, as Chairman and Dr Yusuf Ali, as Vice Chairman.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga stated that Dr Oseni started his service as a Commissioner in January 2017. He was subsequently appointed Vice Chairman of the Commission.

According to the statement: “His appointment as Chairman took effect from 1 December 2025 and shall subsist until the completion of his ten-year tenure at the Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2023.”

The vice chairman, Dr. Ali was first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022. His designation as Vice Chairman took effect on 1 December 2025 and shall remain in effect until the completion of his first term.

The president also reappointed Mr Nathan Rogers Shatti as commissioner. He was first appointed in January 2017.

Also reappointed as commissioner is Mr Dafe Akpeneye, who was first appointed as a commissioner in January 2017, Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello was also reappointed.

Aisha Bello is serving her second term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in December 2020.

Other commissioners include Dr Chidi Ike and Dr Fouad Animashaun.

Animashaun is an energy economist with extensive experience in the Nigerian power sector and most recently served as Executive Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

President Tinubu charged the board members of NERC to deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector, in strict alignment with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.

Vanguard News