Tinubu, NASS, Wike pledge N320m to support Nigerian Legion on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Abuja – President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday donated N200 million to the Nigerian Legion, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the welfare of military personnel, injured officers, and the families of fallen heroes.

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, contributed N100 million on behalf of the National Assembly, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, donated N20 million.

The donations were made at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal launch held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. During the ceremony, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Senate President, the Deputy Speaker, and service chiefs were decorated with the remembrance poppy by the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Morenike Grace Henry.

President Tinubu urged government institutions, businesses, and public-spirited individuals to donate generously to the legion, which caters to retirees and widows of fallen military heroes.

“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answered the call to serve,” the President said. “Armed Forces Remembrance Day, marked every 15th of January, is a reminder of the call to peace and the importance of unity.”

He commended the Armed Forces for their courage in securing communities, noting that tens of thousands of insurgents have surrendered, key terrorist leaders neutralised, and many captives freed. He also highlighted improved maritime security, including reductions in oil theft, piracy, and illegal fishing, and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equipping and motivating the military.

President Tinubu added that his government has enhanced allowances, upgraded barracks, strengthened healthcare services, expanded the Defence Health Maintenance Services Limited, and modernised pensions verifications through BVN and NIN integration.

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, described the emblem as a symbol of support for fallen heroes and their families, thanking the President for improving military welfare and resources.

“When we wear this emblem, we say to our veterans, Nigeria remembers you,” Oluyede said. “When we support the appeal fund, we affirm that Nigeria cares. When we stand together today, we declare that Nigeria will never abandon those who serve in her name.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mr. Richard Pheelangwa, said the Remembrance Day honours the bravery and sacrifice of men and women who gave their lives defending the nation. He commended the President for enabling the reopening of schools, markets, and communities in formerly conflict-affected areas, noting that these restored moments are “victories that often go unsung but remain deeply felt across our nation.”

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually on January 15 to honour fallen soldiers and recognise living veterans.

