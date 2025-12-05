Shedding of innocent blood by terrorists must end — Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

•Says, our children must return to school, farmers must return to farms; we will not fail

By Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa Rtd, has said that though the road ahead to combating banditry, terrorism and other security challenges will be tough, the shedding of innocent blood by bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements must be brought to an end.

“The shedding of innocent blood must end. Our children deserve to return to school. Farmers must return to their farms. Many of these issues require both kinetic and non-kinetic solutions—justice, equity, fairness, and good governance. We will pursue a comprehensive, balanced approach. The road ahead will be tough. Let us not underestimate that. But we are Nigerians—resilient, determined, and capable. The threats we face may be adaptive and complex, but our spirit is stronger. With the support and prayers of Nigerians, we will not fail”, he said.

He spoke in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede, the Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Intelligence as well as Directors of the Ministry of Defence while assuming office at the Ministry of Defence

The Minister said, “My core philosophy for steering this ministry rests on three pillars: operational effectiveness, unified action, and strategic foresight. We cannot operate in silos. We cannot allow gaps between policy and execution. This ministry must be a powerhouse of strategic direction, enabling support and ensuring accountability. Our troops are out there—day and night, in rain and storm—risking everything so that Nigerians can sleep in peace. We must support them, pray for them, and work with other MDAs to ensure they succeed.

“The president has assured us of his full support, and he expects results. Therefore, in the coming weeks, we must demonstrate renewed commitment from within the ministry and across all theatres of operation. We will begin with a rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations. My door will remain open for frank discussions on equipment, training, welfare, and strategy. Our aim is seamless jointness.

“We must also confront a critical truth: welfare is not administrative; it is strategic. Morale is a force multiplier. Our personnel must receive their kits on time. Their operational allowances must be paid promptly. Accommodation, medical care, and support for injured personnel and families of the fallen must be priorities. Those on the front lines watch how we treat their colleagues. If they feel abandoned, they cannot give their best. Anyone who risks his or her life for Nigeria deserves nothing but utmost respect.

“Technology and intelligence will drive our defence posture. The ministry must serve as the strategic brain of our defence architecture. We will leverage technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and strengthen partnerships with our allies and other security agencies. Data—not conjecture—must guide our decisions.

“I expect the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and urgency. We do not have time to waste. We must respect human rights, avoid mistakes where possible, and when they occur, correct them decisively. I will always welcome candid advice and robust debate, but once a decision is made, we must move as one team.

“There will be zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, or indolence. Our loyalty is to Nigeria and the Nigerian people. The President is the Commander-in-Chief, and the responsibility ends on his table.

We owe him and the nation results. To the Service Chiefs, I assure you of my full support and expect your unwavering cooperation. To the Permanent Secretary and our civil service cadre, you are the institutional memory of this ministry. Your diligence is essential to translating military objectives into actionable policies.

Continuing he said, “As Nigerians, we must take ownership of our national challenges. No one else will solve our problems for us. When we decide—together—that we are capable of addressing these issues, then we will succeed. God has already given us the capacity; the responsibility now rests on us to act.

“To the staff of MOD, I strongly believe in reward and discipline. Those who excel will be rewarded, and where corrective measures are required, they will be taken. We must consistently assess what we do and find ways to improve. I expect every member of this ministry to put in their best without waiting to be reminded of their responsibilities. If each of us does our part, the nation’s burden becomes lighter.

He acknowledged the leadership of his predecessor and the relentless efforts of everyone in this ministry saying, “As Chief of Defence Staff, I received immense support from you, and I remain deeply grateful. Returning now as Minister, my focus is to do even more—especially concerning welfare, administration, and strategic direction.”

In his welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwa said, “As you have always emphasised, service to the nation requires professionalism, integrity, discipline and accountability. We stand ready to work diligently under your guidance to uphold these values.

“Your appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a clear testament to the nation’s confidence in your experience, character and capability to strengthen and reposition our security architecture.

“Hon Minister Sir, this is indeed a homecoming. You are very familiar with the Ministry.

“Your appointment comes at a time when our nation continues to confront complex security challenges. It is also a time when renewed reforms, strengthened inter-agency collaboration and a fresh strategic direction are urgently required. We are confident that your wealth of experience—as a battlefield commander, strategic leader and former Chief of Defence Staff—will advance these efforts. You have led from the front, and we have no doubt that your leadership will further consolidate national security.

“I assure you of our unwavering loyalty, cooperation and professionalism as you assume this noble responsibility of overseeing the Armed Forces of Nigeria and contributing to the safety, stability and unity of our nation.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede said, “The Minister is not new to this ministry. As the Permanent Secretary rightly noted, he is a familiar figure who has always been accessible and supportive. We are glad to have him back, and we look forward to a more robust and coordinated approach to solving our security challenges”.