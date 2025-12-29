Seven journalists die in Gombe road accident

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than seven journalists, mostly attached to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) chapel of the NUJ, have died in an accident involving their bus after one of the tyres burst along the Billiri-Gombe road while returning from a colleague’s wedding.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that “seven members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists lost their lives, while four others sustained injuries in a lone fatal road accident involving an NUJ bus in Gombe State.

The Gombe State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Samson Kaura, said a total of 11 persons were involved in the lone accident.

“The crash occurred on Monday evening as the journalists were returning from a wedding ceremony in Gombe South Senatorial District.

“The victims were part of a delegation that had travelled to honour a colleague, an employee of the Nigerian Television Authority, who was getting married,” Kaura said.

A journalist in Gombe, who is not authorised to speak publicly on the incident, wrote on social media: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we regretfully announce the tragic passing of members of staff of NUJ/ NTA Gombe, following the unfortunate incident earlier reported.

“The deceased are: Manu Haruna Kwami- Manager, Administration, Zarah Umar – Manager, News Isa – Editor, Musa Tabra – Retired Manager, News, Aminu – Driver, Adams – Startimes and Judith I. O. Subeb.

“May Almighty Allah forgive their shortcomings, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort their families, colleagues, and loved ones in this moment of great loss.

“Survivors currently receiving medical attention include: Emmanuel Akila, Steven Doddo, Nina and Jonathan Bara.

“Reports indicate that some of the survivors sustained severe injuries, and prayers are requested for their quick recovery.

“May Allah grant healing to the injured, patience to the bereaved, and protect us all from such tragic occurrences.”