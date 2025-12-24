Police arraign Beninese couple, accomplice over alleged murder of TikTok lover in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a Beninese couple and an alleged accomplice before an Ebute-Meta Magistrates’ Court over the alleged murder of a 45-year-old man, Mr. Ayoola Bello, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The suspects—Sunday Sojunu, 35; his wife, Toyin Sojunu, 31; and an accomplice, Dare Sampson, 32—were brought before Magistrate Mrs. O. O. Adeosun on Wednesday on a three-count charge bordering on murder. Their pleas were not taken.

Following the arraignment, the court ordered that the two male defendants be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, while the female defendant was remanded at the Kirikiri Female Correctional Facility. The case file was directed to be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, and the matter was adjourned to January 21, 2026.

Prosecutor ASP Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the suspects were arrested on November 24 by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, following investigations into the killing of Mr. Bello.

According to the prosecution, Toyin, a TikTok content creator, allegedly met Mr. Bello on the social media platform, after which they became friends. It was alleged that on September 15, she travelled to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, under the pretext of visiting Benin Republic and spent two days with the deceased at a hotel.

The prosecutor stated that Toyin later disclosed the relationship to her husband, after which the couple allegedly devised a plan to lure Mr. Bello to their residence in Ikorodu, engaging the accomplice to assist in the act. Mr. Bello was reportedly held captive, with ransom collected from his family, and eventually killed. His remains were allegedly disposed of in a remote area of the state.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 165, 222, and 233 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh Moshood, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to curbing criminality and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

Speaking at the court premises, the deceased’s daughter, Miss Afusat Bello, highlighted suspicious financial activities shortly before and after her father’s death. She said the family transferred about ₦76,000 to individuals who claimed they would assist with a business arrangement, but communication ceased after the transfer. Subsequent calls to the recipients were unanswered or met with excuses.

Miss Bello added that when the family accessed the account used for the transaction, they discovered several unusual withdrawals at odd hours, inconsistent with her father’s financial habits. She also noted that a man who later came to collect additional money appeared connected to the earlier transaction, raising further suspicion.

The family has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into Mr. Bello’s death and the associated financial dealings, seeking justice and clarity.