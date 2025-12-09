Plane crashes into traffic during emergency landing in Florida

A small multi-engine aircraft crashed into traffic on a major Florida highway Monday night after attempting an emergency landing, authorities said.

The Beechcraft 55 went down on Interstate 95 near Orlando, smashing into a Toyota Camry as the pilot tried to bring the plane down following reported engine trouble. The impact sent debris across the roadway and left the sedan crushed against the median barrier.

Officials said the dramatic crash happened along one of the busiest stretches of highway between Orlando and Cape Canaveral, forcing troopers to shut down several lanes as emergency responders arrived.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Camry was driven by a 57-year-old woman when the aircraft clipped her vehicle. She was transported to Viera Hospital with what troopers described as minor injuries — a remarkably fortunate outcome given the extensive damage seen in photos from the scene.

The wreckage showed the plane sprawled across multiple lanes, its pieces scattered across the southbound side of the interstate. Despite the violent crash, the 27-year-old pilot and a 27-year-old passenger walked away without injuries. Both declined medical transport.

The incident triggered long traffic delays in both directions as crews worked to secure the area and remove the wreckage.

Authorities said the pilot had been attempting an emergency landing but have not disclosed what mechanical or operational failure caused the sudden descent. “What caused the plane to crash land on the highway remains a mystery,” officials noted.

Images from the scene showed the aircraft resting partly on the concrete median, with debris — including one of the plane’s wheels — scattered across the roadway. Both sides of I-95 were closed for hours Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the FAA will investigate the incident and conduct a full review of what led the plane to drop onto the interstate during the height of evening traffic.

Monday’s crash marked the second aviation emergency in Central Florida that day. Earlier, around 2 p.m., another small plane made an unexpected landing on a roadway in DeLand near DeLand High School. Two people aboard that aircraft were injured and taken to a hospital, officials said.