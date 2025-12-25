PDP slams govt over Maiduguri mosque blast

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Christmas Eve explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, describing the incident as a disturbing reflection of Nigeria’s worsening security situation and a failure of government to protect lives and property.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, mnipr, the PDP said the attack underscored what it described as the unfortunate reality Nigerians now live with, stressing that security remains the irreducible minimum responsibility of any government.

“The news of an explosion in a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri is another sad reminder of the rising insecurity that has become the unfortunate contemporary reality that Nigerians face,” the party said.

The opposition party faulted the Federal Government’s response to insecurity, accusing the current administration of failing to meet its basic obligation to citizens and of prioritising rhetoric over decisive action.

“This is totally unacceptable; the irreducible minimum the government should offer its people is the protection of lives and property. This administration has failed woefully in this respect and should rise to the occasion rather than resort to rhetoric and playing politics with security,” Ememobong said.

The PDP also expressed sympathy with families affected by the attack, stressing that the targeting of a place of worship carried serious moral and social implications for the country.

“We commiserate with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this senseless attack,” the party said, noting that no one should lose their life while worshipping God.

Warning of wider consequences, the party said continued attacks on places of worship, if unchecked, could erode constitutional freedoms and deepen fear across religious communities.

“If these attacks on places of worship continue unchecked, they will not only violate the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely worship but will also create an atmosphere of fear that threatens the very fabric of our religious society,” Ememobong said.

The PDP further called on both the Federal and State Governments to urgently strengthen security measures, particularly during the yuletide season, insisting that Nigerians deserve tangible action rather than assurances.

“We call on the Federal and State Governments to take immediate and practical steps to protect our citizens throughout this yuletide season and beyond. Nigerians deserve more than empty promises and political rhetoric,” the party said.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, the opposition party urged authorities to deploy effective security strategies nationwide, warning that the growing insecurity had become intolerable.

“This escalating insecurity has become unbearable and must be confronted with the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” the PDP insisted.