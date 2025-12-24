Okirika extends Christmas greetings to Gbaramatu monarch, other 

A proud son of Gbaramatu Kingdom and Publisher, Dandora Magazine, Mr. Tony Okirika, has extended warm yuletide season’s greetings to His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba: the 26th Pere of the Ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, as well as other high-networth individuals from the kingdom, including Chief Oweizide Ekpemupolo (TomPolo), Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nig. Ltd (TSSNL); Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, Speaker, DTHA; Dr. Dennis Otuaro, MD, Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP); Rt. Hon. Keston Pondi, Member, House of Reps, Mr. Matthew Tonlagha, Chairman, MATON Engeering Nig Ltd.; and Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, former Delta State Deputy Governor, amongst others, to wish them a Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous new year ahead.

Okirika, who is also the MD, OKRIS -ANDERSON NIG. LTD, offered the joyful salutations in a message, which he personally signed .

According to him, “His Royal Majesty,my distinguished brothers and sisters, merry Christmas. It is with good tidings of great joy that I extend warm yuletide season’s wishes to you and your family.

“This season offers an opportunity to reflect with gratitude on the year’s blessings and meaningful partnerships and as we celebrate Christmas, I pray that the festive season will inspire renewed hope, clarity, and excellence in all endeavors, as your commitment to progress and positive influence continues to make a positive difference in the lives of our people and we’ll being of our community.

“Let me also thank you profoundly for your visionary leadership, generosity, progressive Initiatives and immense contributions, all of which have impacted positively towards enhancing a peaceful and harmonious coexistence amongst our people.

” I wish you and your loved ones joy, good health, fulfillment in all your endeavors and a peaceful holiday season and pray that the coming year will bring peace, bless you with renewed purpose, open doors to greater achievements, ensure lasting impact with strategic growth and continued success and meaningful accomplishments in all your endeavors”.