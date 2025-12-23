INSECURITY: Oyo, Ogun, Lagos launch Joint Task Force to flush out terrorists

…No terrorist group resides in Iwo — Oluwo

By Shina Abubakar & Adeola Badru

IBADAN— OYO, Ogun, and Lagos states, yesterday, launched a joint security operation aimed at tackling rising security threats along major highways and urban centres in the region.

The initiative sought to ensure the safety of commuters, residents, and businesses, particularly along high-risk areas of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and adjoining routes.

The security awareness campaign, tagged ‘Joint Show of Force,’ was organised by the police commands of the three states in collaboration with other security agencies.

The exercise commenced from the Lagos end of the expressway and terminated at Ojoo in Ibadan, showcasing a coordinated effort to reinforce security visibility and deter criminal elements.

Briefing journalists at the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, after the show, the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd), welcomed the initiative, saying it reflected the southwest states’ resolve to adopt proactive measures in tackling insecurity.

Owoseni said: “This call by the southwest states for proactive and coordinated security measures is timely and essential. Criminal elements thrive when security is reactive rather than anticipatory.

“By combining our intelligence, patrols, and inter-state collaboration, we are sending a clear message that crime will not be tolerated in any form.

“This initiative is not only about visibility but about ensuring that preventive strategies are in place to stop crime before it happens.

“The joint show of force demonstrates that the states are committed to taking the fight to criminal networks and ensuring that citizens feel safe in their communities and on our highways.

“Our operations will be intelligence-driven, targeted, and relentless. Every patrol, every checkpoint, and every surveillance effort is designed to disrupt criminal plans before they are executed.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police for Oyo State, CP Femi Haruna, advised religious organisations to avoid holding services in isolated areas to prevent potential attacks.

He also warned against the unauthorised use of fireworks, noting that such acts could distract security personnel during critical operations.

Haruna said: “Our commitment remains to safeguard lives and property across the state. The police command will continue to operate with diligence and professionalism.”

Representing the General Officer Commanding, 2nd Mechanised Division, Odogbo Cantonment, Major Adamu Ismaila, described the joint show of force as a historic initiative.

Ismaila said: “This exercise is the first of its kind in the southwest, demonstrating that effective security requires collaboration between all agencies.”

No terrorist group resides in Iwo — Oluwo

Meanwhile, following rumours of an existing terror group in Iwoland, Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, yesterday, faulted news of the existence of a terror group in the town.

It would be recalled that an Islamic group based in Iwo was trending last week on social media supporting the Palestinian State, as the leader of the group was seen leading disciples to recite Arabic text in support of the crisis-ridden state.

Reacting to the incident, Oluwo said the report of a terror group in the town was misleading and coordinated by the enemies to discredit the security peculiarity and religious strength of Iwoland.

The monarch said: “The media report of the existence of a terrorist group in Iwo is false and unfounded. Iwo remains the most peaceful town in South Western States promoted by the activities of Jaysu Security Network, an annex of Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen under the leadership of Sheik Dahood Imran Molaasan.

“Imran Molaasan is an international asset who has efficiently delivered international assignments. He is one of the foremost educational philanthropists, awarding scholarships to indigent students. Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen has over 40 schools in Iwo, including the College of Education and orphanage homes.”

“The group was established over 20 years ago. I do not know when contributing to strengthening the national security and academic excellence is termed as terrorism. No Terrorist can enter Iwo. Iwo is peaceful.

“In Iwo, Jaysu Security Network is the most trusted and active. They work directly with the Nigerian Police Force. They know the nook and cranny of everywhere. The police use them to effect the arrest of hardened criminals.

“One other peculiarity of Iwo is the non-existence of movement restrictions in the name of rituals. You can move freely in Iwo anytime, including midnight. It is the freest town. You also can’t place a sacrifice at junctions in Iwo. Jaysu Security Network will arrest you should you try such. The enemies of Oluwo, Iwo and those against the unbroken toughness of Jaysu in defending the sanctity of the town are behind the lies. It’s all lies. No bandit in Iwo can encroach on Iwoland.”