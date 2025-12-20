NNPP re-elects Ajuji as national chairman

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Saturday re-elected Dr Ahmed Ajujia as its National Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajuji was re-elected unopposed through voice votes at the party’s National Convention held in Abuja.

The convention, which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also witnessed the return of Dipo Olayoku as National Secretary, alongside other national officials, all of whom were elected unopposed.

The elections were subsequently affirmed by delegates present at the convention.

In his acceptance speech, Ajuji pledged that the newly elected leadership under his guidance would work diligently to achieve the objectives of the NNPP, with particular emphasis on securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

He stated that he accepted, on behalf of the leadership, the responsibility entrusted to them to manage the affairs of the party over the next four years.

He further urged members of the newly elected national officials to regard their re-election as a call to service, stressing the importance of abiding by the oath of office that had just been administered to them.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Ajuji encouraged NNPP members to keep hope alive and remain committed to the pursuit of a strong, virile, united, progressive, equitable, prosperous and decent democratic nation.

He said the NNPP’s flag must fly higher across all parts of Nigeria to reassure citizens that a new, better, greater and more prosperous Nigeria was achievable.

“This is what citizens need and will have in the upcoming general election.

“NNPP has been repositioned, restructured and strengthened as a major stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process.

“All eyes are on our great party to point the way forward for sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria.

“Our country deserves a fresh start and citizens deserve a fresh new deal which only NNPP is capable to offer,” he said.

The National Leader of NNPP and former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, congratulated the newly elected national executive members of the party.

Kwankwaso urged the new leaders and members to continue to be disciplined and loyal to NNPP.

He noted that the performance of NNPP led government in Kano State was a demonstration of what Nigerians should expect in 2027, when the party was elected into power.

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano state, described the national convention as a defining moment and a reflection of the future of NNPP.

Congratulating the newly elected leaders of the party, Yusuf urged them to promote unity, fairness and inclusivity where no one would be left behind.

“let this convention mark a new beginning for the party at all levels where no one will be left behind,” Yusuf said.

The Chairman of National Convention Planning Committee, Bala Mohammed, said that over the past four years, the NNPP had recorded remarkable achievements and had continued to make its mark in the Nigerian political landscape.

This, according to him reflects a clear reflection of a collective commitment, resilience, and belief in the ideals of the NNPP.

He said that the convention was to ratify the decisions of the National Executive Committee and election of new national officials of NNPP.

“This convention also serves as an opportunity to strengthen the unity and brotherhood that bind us together as members of one political family” Mohammed said.

He commended the party member’s loyalty to NNPP, saying their courage, resilience, and commitment to the ideals of the NNPP remained our greatest strength.

The Party National Adviser, Magaji Ibrahim, advised members of the party not to be deceived by the rumour of division within NNPP, saying the party remained united under Kwankwaso leadership.

“I can assure you, that nothing shall divide the party and the party stand united, solidified, going forward to 2027.

“No controversy about that,” Ibrahim said.

Highlight of the convention was the ratification of the suspension of Article 37(1) of the NNPP Constitution 2024 as amended