Nigeria’s case against DR Congo ‘very tight’ – Dikko

NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko

The Super Eagles case against DR Congo fielding several ineligible players in a 2026 World Cup Playoffs is “very tight”, according to the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Nigeria have now asked FIFA to throw out DRC from the World Cup qualifiers because they did not follow the rules in clearing some of their players to feature for them after they had previously represented another country.

“Our case is very tight, we’re not sore losers, this is part of the law,” NSC chairman Shehu Dikko told Arise TV.

“There are suspicions that somethings have not been done right in accordance with the laws of the game.

“They have probably misrepresented their position to FIFA to obtain those clearances.

“Just two days ago, FIFA have ruled against Malaysia on the same issue because they procured the passports of their players illegally and now they have forfeited all the matches they have played with those play.