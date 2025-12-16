Nigerian newspapers review: Year-end festivities push monthly inflation to 4-month high

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with rising food prices from festive demand and insecurity which drove November 2025 month-on-month inflation to 1.22%, the highest in four months, with December expected to follow suit.

Another headline states that the Senate condemned the Federal Government’s multiple budget rollouts in 2025, calling them unacceptable and urging normalisation from next year.

Vanguard also reports that the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) intervened to ease tensions between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), aiming to stabilise the sector.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the Supreme Court upholding President Tinubu’s authority to declare a state of emergency and suspend governors, but raising concerns over potential abuse of emergency powers ahead of 2027.

Next paper, The Punch leads with Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector plunging into a full-blown price war after Dangote Petroleum Refinery cut the gantry price of petrol.

Finally, The Nation leads with revelations from the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s biography.

Vanguard News