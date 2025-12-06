Nigeria has potential to become global healthcare hub if… — NMA

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Bala Audu, has disclosed that Nigeria has the potential of becoming global healthcare hub, if the country strengthens conditions for its frontline professionals.

Prof. Audu, who stated this during a press briefing at the end of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, revealed that Nigeria already hosts a wide pool of highly skilled specialists working in both public and private health institutions.

He stressed that these experts routinely deliver advanced medical care not only to Nigerians, but to patients from other parts of the world.

Addressing journalists after the meeting with the theme, “Beyond Crossroads; Unlocking Health System Potential Through Partnership,” the NMA President noted that this quiet but growing influx of foreign patients underscores the untapped potential of Nigeria to reverse medical tourism and even attract international health seekers, if the public becomes more aware of the sophisticated services available locally.

“The truth is that many of the treatments people travel abroad for are already being offered here,” he said, stressing the need for nationwide awareness campaigns showcasing the country’s medical capabilities, emphasizing that such could reduce outbound medical travel and simultaneously increase foreign patronage of Nigerian medical facilities.

Prof. Audu added that a well-positioned healthcare sector could generate significant economic benefits through increased medical revenue, job creation, and inflow of foreign exchange, saying that to achieve this, the country must prioritize the wellbeing and retention of its specialists, who remain the backbone of these advanced medical services.

He warned that these highly trained professionals; coveted globally are leaving the country in large numbers due to inadequate welfare packages, creating gaps that undermine service delivery.

“It is impossible to build a globally competitive health system without the professionals who sustain it,” he said.

He urged the government to implement competitive remuneration, fulfill all agreements contained in its Memorandum of Understanding with doctors, and ensure the inclusion of the newly negotiated salary structure in the 2026 budget.

The NMA President reiterated that improved investment in healthcare workers directly influences the quality of health outcomes nationwide. “What we put into the system determines what we get out,” he said.

The NMA President insisted that strengthening the workforce could serve as the catalyst for unlocking broader system-wide improvements and positioning the country as a global healthcare leader.