Ndidi named new Super Eagles captain

Ndidi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have appointed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as its new captain.

This followed the recent retirements of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong.

Ndidi has been handed the armband after previously serving as stand-in captain on several occasions when both Musa and Troost-Ekong were unavailable.

With the Kano Pillars general manager and the Al Khoolood defender now retired from international football, Ndidi has officially been entrusted with the leadership role.

Speaking on the responsibility, Ndidi said, “It’s a huge responsibility, and with the help of the players, everything will go smoothly.

Ahead of the AFCON and the objective of the Super Eagles team, Ndidi said, “I have had conversations with the players, trying to make them understand the reason why we are here. We also need support from the staff and to have conversations about what’s ahead. It is very important that everyone is on the same page.”

He also paid tribute to his predecessor, William Troost-Ekong, praising his leadership and influence within the team.

“He is a great leader, he speaks for the team, he stands for the team. I admire him a lot. How outspoken he is. He is one person everyone looks up to. He is an amazing guy. I have learnt a lot from him. We spoke a couple of weeks ago, still chipped in some advice, i feel he is still part of the team. He is going to be missed.”

Vanguard News