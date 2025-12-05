I retired on my terms, no one forced me to – Troost-Ekong

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has dismissed claims that his retirement from international football was connected to a six-year bonus owed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Speculation had suggested that Ekong decided to retire after voicing concerns about alleged mismanagement by the NFF.

However, Ekong took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify, “This just isn’t true my friend! I retired on my own terms and for my own reasons. None of the above mentioned. Wish you all the best. My full support to Coach Chelle and the team for the upcoming AFCON.”

He added: “Not true! My own choice/decision and on my own terms. No one ever asked/tried to force me out. If anything the opposite when I shared my decision. I wish the team all the best and support them together with all Nigerians for the upcoming AFCON to go all the way 🇳🇬”

Troost-Ekong announced his retirement on on Thursday, thanking fans, teammates and coaches for their support through his 10-year journey with the Super Eagles.

The former Olympiakos and Watford defender wrote that representing Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup and multiple AFCON tournaments was one of the greatest honours of his professional career.

Vanguard News