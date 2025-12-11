Mutfwang absorbs 700 ad-hoc staff, ends 23-year wait for employment

Gov. Mutfwang

By Innocent Anaba

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, has approved the absorption of more than 700 long-serving ad-hoc staff of state-owned tertiary institutions, ending what officials described as decades of stagnation and injustice in the system.



Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Mr. Gyang Bere, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the workers, some of whom had served for over 20 years earning between N6,000 and N15,000 monthly, were formally integrated into the state’s mainstream workforce following a verification and review exercise ordered by the governor.



According to him, “The development followed the discovery of irregular, last-minute employments allegedly carried out by the previous administration. The governor, acting on recommendations of a review committee, suspended those appointments and ordered a fresh merit-based assessment.



“Mutfwang, who described the earlier process as unacceptable, said his administration would not allow “injustice or manipulation” to undermine the future of Plateau’s institutions. Governing Councils were reconstituted, a Help Desk was set up at the Ministry of Education, and a detailed verification of staff credentials commenced.



“At the end of the exercise, qualified workers were reinstated, while long-serving ad-hoc staff—many of whom had taught, supervised examinations and supported academic programmes for years—were finally absorbed.



“The governor said the gesture was aimed at restoring fairness and strengthening manpower in tertiary institutions that have suffered severe shortages since an employment embargo introduced in 2007.



“The impact of the reforms is already visible, with Plateau Polytechnic reporting a rise in enrolment from 3,000 to 9,000 students, while the College of Education has secured approval for 19 additional degree programmes. Accreditation bottlenecks across several institutions have also been addressed.



“Mutfwang further announced that the state would support absorbed staff interested in pursuing PhD programmes as part of efforts to build high-quality academic manpower.



“Although critics claimed the government had sacked workers, the administration clarified that it only halted a recruitment exercise found to contain unqualified entries and irregularities. Officials said the review ensured that only deserving personnel were engaged.



“During a visit to Government House, beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the governor, describing the absorption as “restorative” after many years of uncertainty.



“The governor said the exercise was part of his commitment to fairness, merit and rebuilding confidence across the state’s education sector.



“Plateau cannot place square pegs in round holes,” he said, assuring that the reforms would continue.

The state government said the decision marks a new chapter for families affected by years of ad-hoc service and for institutions seeking stability and quality manpower.