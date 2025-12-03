LASTMA warns as driving against traffic kills firefighter

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has reaffirmed zero tolerance for driving against traffic following the killing of a firefighter at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, through such driving.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki noted that the trade fair complex road accident occurred inward Abule-Ado on the service lane.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a commercial motorcyclist riding against the approved direction of traffic (one-way) at excessive speed collided with the firefighter as he attempted to cross the expressway.

“In the resulting confusion, an approaching Shacman truck (registration number: JJJ 919 YK), heavily laden with sand, was unable to apply brakes effectively, culminating in the fatal incident.

“LASTMA personnel responsible for traffic control within the axis responded with remarkable promptness, cordoning off the entire accident corridor to maintain order and ensure the safety of other road users,” he said.

The LASTMA boss added that with the support of concerned passersby, LASTMA officers safeguarded the scene and promptly notified the Onireke Police Division, which reinforced security around the affected area.

“The motorcyclist responsible for the initial violation fled with his motorcycle, while the driver of the Shacman truck, upon recognising the gravity of the situation, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

“The remains of the late firefighter were evacuated by his colleagues from the Federal Fire Service using an official ambulance deployed from the Trade Fair Complex.

“LASTMA officials handed over the impounded truck to the designated security personnel for comprehensive investigation and legal procedures,” he said.

Bakare-Oki expressed sympathy to the bereaved family and assured the family of LASTMA’s support.

Decrying the persistent and dangerous practice of driving against traffic across Lagos, he warned motorists and commercial motorcyclists against reckless driving.

Bakare-Oki said that such conduct had repeatedly resulted in needless tragedies and immeasurable anguish.

He urged all road users to obey directional signs and comply strictly with government-approved speed limits, as an essential civic responsibility to preserve human life.

“LASTMA reiterates its unwavering commitment to promoting safety, enforcing traffic laws and fostering a more disciplined and responsible motoring culture throughout Lagos state,” he said.

Vanguard News