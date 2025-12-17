LASG diverts traffic for Tincan-Apapa pedestrian bridge repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan to facilitate repair work on the damaged pedestrian bridge at Tincan First Gate, Apapa (inward Mile 2).

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the repair work would take place on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

“The work will be carried out in two phases. Phase one involves lifting and placing the bridge beams.

“The road from Tincan, Apapa, to Mile 2 will be completely closed for about 20 minutes during the beam-lifting operation.

“Traffic will resume immediately after the operation is completed,” he added.

He noted that for phase two – lifting and installation of the bridge slabs – traffic from Tincan and Apapa to Mile 2 would continue to move, but vehicles would be diverted to a single lane about 50 metres before the bridge work area.

“Full access will be restored 50 metres beyond the work area, and traffic from Mile 2 to Tincan, Apapa, will move freely throughout this phase,” Osiyemi said.

The commissioner advised motorists to be patient and cooperate with traffic officials, noting that the temporary full and partial closures are necessary for the safe repair of the pedestrian bridge.

“The repairs are being carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works through the Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos,” he said. (NAN)