Lagos ports: Stakeholders decry mandatory e-call up system

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS— STAKEHOLDERS at the Lagos ports have expressed concern over the reintroduction of the Electronic-Call Up system, tagged ‘Eto’ initiative, describing it as “e-extortion.”

The stakeholders stated this at a crucial meeting convened at the weekend to address the report from the Joint Freight Forwarders Association presented to the Nigerian Shippers Council.

The Chairman of the Joint Freight Forwarders Association, Mr Dominic Chukwuemeka, challenged the Nigeria Police Force regarding the illegal detention of cleared cargo and containers.

Chukwuemeka also accused the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, of establishing extortion points along the port corridors, claiming that when confronted, NPA officials stated it was a federal act.

He further stressed that the ETO should be linked to the Terminal Delivery Order (TDO), indicating that it is the responsibility of clearing agents, not truckers.

The freight forwarders accused the NPA of turning the ETO system into a revenue-generating operation, which is why extortion points remain active along the port corridors.

He recalled that one of the unions in the maritime sector had previously taken the NPA to court over extortion practices, yet no action has been taken since.

He also accused the ETO system of facilitating racketeering, as some individuals are willing to pay upwards of N250,000 for call-ups to gain access to the port.

However, according to the freight forwarders, no representatives from the NPA or the ETO attended the meeting, despite being aware of it, reflecting a disregard for the concerns raised.

Mr Dike Collins, a truck owner, said: “This is a story that we tell each time and it’s assumed the Nigerian Shippers Council is taking it just like a slap on the wrist. This is a very serious extortion going on in the industry.

“Why would I have to pay somebody to assess the port after all the necessary documents have been approved? Where in the law does it mandate me, as a shortcut, to pay a tax to a company contracted by NPA?

“For over five years, we have been paying this much. This is the story that I will tell with clenched fists.

“Each time you remember what the legality of this is, they think it’s divide and rule, divide some of us, get people all over from everywhere that will come and say, oh, just to whatever they are saying, this has been happening.

“In 2021, we caught them red-handed, extorting from us. At Kirikiri, we presented our account on the 7th of September, 2021.

“We presented all necessary details at the NPA headquarters. In 2021, we wrote statements at AIG’s office. What is the result of that investigation? Gentlemen of the board, this is five years. No update.”

In preparation for the rollout, the Ministry of Transportation actively engaged key stakeholders and implemented critical recommendations; the Park usage fee was reduced from N12,500 to N10,000, and seven designated truck parks fully equipped and made ready for operation.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently launched a series of interventions aimed at promoting the health, safety, and sustainability of truck operators in the state.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the stakeholders’ engagement in Agidingbi, Ikeja, the Governor, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, stated that the engagement was designed to promote safety, welfare, and sustainability within the haulage and freight ecosystem.