Lagos disposed to Tinubu’s tax reform — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, said his administration was commited to fair, friendly tax reform compliance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this at the Tax Reform Summit jointly hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser on Taxation and Revenue and the State Treasury Office.

The summit was themed ‘Tax Reform Summit: The Lagos Implementation Road Map, From Reforms to Results.’

He assured stakeholders in the tax sector that the state is committed to a fair, transparent, and growth-friendly tax system that supports sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Sanwo-Olu, who was the Chief Host at the summit, said: “I give kudos to our dear President Bola Tinubu for taking the steps he is taking, considering the fact that the pains are gradually giving way for the gains. We fully aligned with the ongoing tax reform agenda of our dear President.

“On the contrary, it will protect small businesses, ensure that the rich fulfill their obligations to the society, block leakages and expand the tax net.

“Lagos State is positioning itself as a leading sub-national in the implementation of these reforms.”

Our focus is not merely compliance with new frameworks, but effective execution that delivers real value to citizens and businesses.”

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman Presidential physical policy and tax reform policy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, said tax reforms in Nigeria is essential for fixing broken systems, not just raising rates.

ýHe maintained that Sub-national tax reform was crucial for Nigeria’s economic survival and development.

Oyedele maintained that trust is built when taxpayers see value for money and clear, consistently applied rules, adding that transparency in revenue utilisation is necessary to improve taxpayer trust and Lagos State is expected to demonstrate leadership in data quality for economic planning.